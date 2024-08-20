Nordex receives orders from Akfen Renewable Energy for 102 MW of wind power and 19 wind turbines in Türkiye

Nordex has received five orders from Akfen Renewable Energy Inc. for a total of 102 MW in Türkiye. Starting in autumn 2025, the Nordex Group will supply and install 19 wind turbines from its Delta4000 series for the expansion of five existing wind farms. Orders from one of Türkiye’s leading renewable energy production companies also include Premium Service contracts for the turbines for a period of ten years. Once it expires, Akfen has the option to extend the service for another five years.

The expansion of the Hasanoba and Kocalar wind farms in northwest Türkiye will each comprise five N149/5.X turbines. Akfen has also ordered a total of nine N133/4800 wind turbines for the Denizli wind farms in the west of Türkiye, Sar?tepe in the south and Üçp?nar in the northwest of the country.

The Delta4000 series wind turbines will be installed on tubular steel towers with hub heights between 83 and 125 meters.

“Akfen Renewable Energy’s choice to work with us for the first time on five projects to increase the capacity of its existing wind farms is a clear sign of its confidence in us. Furthermore, there is great technical compatibility between the wind conditions at the site and the different types of turbines that have been chosen for these projects. Our advantage is to have flexible and high-efficiency turbines within our product range that can adapt to almost any wind and geographical conditions,” says Ender Özatay, Vice President of the Turkey and Middle East region of the Nordex Group. And he continues: “It is also a satisfaction that all rotor blades are produced in Türkiye. “These orders are a testament to our ability to consistently deliver customized solutions for our customers, also leveraging our service locations and our presence in the country as a market leader.”

“This contract represents an important step forward in our mission to contribute to a carbon-neutral world,” says Mustafa Kemal Güngör, CEO of Akfen Renewable Energy. He adds: “We look forward to working closely with Nordex to make this project a reality, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the renewable energy industry.”

Akfen Renewable Energy

Akfen Holding, under the umbrella of Akfen Renewable Energy Inc., which it established in 2007, launched Türkiye’s first renewable energy platform that invests in sustainable energy, composed entirely of local and renewable resources. In 2016, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) became partners in the company and, following the transfer of shares on January 18, 2023, Akfen Holding became the sole owner. of all the company’s shares. Akfen Renewable Energy has a balanced portfolio of approximately 700 MW of hydro, wind and solar power generation, located in regions with the most suitable natural resources for each technology in 18 Türkiye provinces.

The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,200 employees and The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany. , Spain, Brazil, India, the United States and Mexico. Nordex’s product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with limited grid capacity.