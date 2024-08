Maldives tenders 10 MW of floating photovoltaics (PV) in Addu city

The Government of the Republic of Maldives, with funding from the World Bank, has issued an invitation to tender for the installation of 10 MWp grid-connected floating solar photovoltaic systems in Addu city. This project is part of the Accelerating Renewable Energy Integration and Sustainable Energy (ARISE) initiative, which aims to improve the country’s renewable energy capabilities.

The Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Ministry of Climate Change, Environment and Energy, is seeking bids for two specific lots under the Design, Build, Financing, Own, Operate and Transfer (DBFOOT) modality. Lot 1 involves the installation of 2 MWp grid-connected floating solar PV systems at Maradhoo Port and Hulhumeedhoo Central Port. Lot 2 covers the installation of 8 MWp grid-connected floating solar PV systems in the Hithadhoo port area.

The bidding will be carried out through an international competitive procurement process using a Request for Proposals (RFP) under the World Bank Procurement Regulations for IPF Borrowers. This single-stage, two-envelope bidding procedure is open to all eligible bidders, as described in the Procurement Regulations.

Interested bidders can register with the Ministry of Finance for the project from July 29, 2024 to October 24, 2024, between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. m. and 2:00 p.m. m., every business day. Registration involves payment of a non-refundable fee of MVR 1,500 or USD 100 via the Ban’deyri Pay online payment portal or via electronic transfer. Bidders must email their registration details, including name, address, contact information and payment receipt, to the email addresses provided.

The full set of tender documents will be available for download on the Ministry of Finance website from July 29, 2024. An online pre-tender meeting will be held at 11:00 am. Maldives time on August 19, 2024, as detailed in the tender. documents. All bids must be accompanied by a bid guarantee of USD 40,000 for Lot 1 and USD 160,000 for Lot 2.

Clarifications on the project can be requested until 2:00 p.m. m. on September 9, 2024. Bids must be delivered to the specified address by 1:00 p.m. m. local time on October 29, 2024. Electronic bids will not be accepted and late bids will be accepted. be rejected. The bids will be opened publicly in the presence of the bidders’ representatives and must be duly sealed and labeled with the name of the project, the date and time of bid opening and the name of the bidder.