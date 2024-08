Philippines fast-tracks ‘world’s largest’ photovoltaic-storage project

Philippines government’s Board of Investments (BOI) has issued a ‘green lane’ endorsement certificate to Terra Solar Philippines, Inc. (TSPI) for its ‘Terra Solar’ energy project, which includes a 3.5 GW of solar PV plant mated to a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 4.5 GWh capacity.

The project planned at a cost of PHP185 billion ($3.2 billion) is to span for 3,500 hectares in the Bulacan and Nueva Ecija provinces of the South East Asian nation. The developer claims the project to be the world’s largest of its kind, in terms of solar-battery storage combined capacity.

The ‘green lane’ certification for the clean energy project would enable the developers to acquire permits and departmental clearances with ease and in quick span of time, since the project would be identified as a ‘strategic investment’ in line with the country’s national developmental plans.

The Terra Solar project has already received the Certificate of Energy Project of National Significance from the Department of Energy under the Philippines Government.

“Having the green lane certificate is a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and environmental stewardship’, said Emmanuel Rubio, president and CEO of MGen, a subsidiary of utility Manila Electric Company (Meralco) which co-owns the TSPI.

“It’s also a recognition of our collective efforts to prioritize and fast track projects that will accelerate the country’s low carbon transition —and this one is expected to deliver by February 2026”, he added. The operationalization of the first phase of the project will be followed by the second phase in 2027, the company notes.

Philippines is one among the select few South East Asian nations to embrace renewable energy transition in a big way. The country’s Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced that the tender processes for RE projects with integrated energy storage will commence this year.