Brazil exceeds 4 million consumers with photovoltaic energy

Brazil surpassed 4 million consumers benefiting from photovoltaic energy in distributed generation (DG), a modality that allows the own production of electricity. According to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) compiled by Portal Solar, the segment totals 2.8 million photovoltaic systems and 31.2 GW of operational power in the country.

The vast majority of DG solar energy consumers in the country belong to the residential consumption class, with a total of 2.8 million units. They are followed by commercial, rural and industrial facilities, with 290 thousand, 242 thousand and 42 thousand, respectively.

The state with the highest number of clients benefiting from solar energy is Minas Gerais, with 693 thousand. São Paulo (547 thousand), Rio Grande do Sul (427 thousand), Paraná (324 thousand) and Bahia (230 thousand) complete the top five places.

In 2024, the national market incorporated 457 thousand new solar energy systems, supplying 576 thousand consumer units and totaling 4.9 GW of installed capacity.

With the 31 GW mark, solar DG exceeded R$ 150.3 billion in accumulated investments in Brazil, shows the mapping of the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar). According to a study by the entity, the segment is responsible for creating more than 931 thousand jobs since 2012, in addition to contributing more than R$ 44.7 billion to the public coffers.

Photovoltaic technology is already present in 5,550 municipalities and all Brazilian states. For the president of the Board of Directors of Absolar, Ronaldo Koloszuk, the growth of own generation of solar energy is a clear sign of the popularization of the technology in the national territory.

“Market analysts point out that, in 2023 alone, solar panels registered a drop of around 50% in the average final price, increasing their attractiveness and access by Brazilian consumers of different profiles,” he commented.

“Therefore, this is the best time to invest in solar systems for homes, businesses and rural properties. And there is still enormous growth potential in the use of photovoltaic technology, since Brazil has around 92.4 million electricity consuming units in the captive market,” he adds.

The general director of Absolar, Rodrigo Sauaia, points out that the growth of its own solar generation increases Brazil’s leading role in the geopolitics of the global energy transition. “Photovoltaic technology also strengthens sustainability, relieves family budgets and increases the competitiveness of Brazilian productive sectors.”

“Solar generation near consumption sites reduces the use of transmission infrastructure, relieves pressure on water resources, reduces electricity losses over long distances and contributes to greater autonomy and choice for consumers. In addition, it reduces emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases, contributing to the protection of the environment,” Sauaia concluded.