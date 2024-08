Vestas successfully develops Lotus Creek wind farm in Australia and secures 285 MW order from CS Energy

Vestas has received an order for the supply and installation (S&I) of 46 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines from Vestas’ EnVentus platform for CS Energy’s Lotus Creek wind farm, located in central Queensland. With a generation capacity of 285 MW, Vestas will also offer a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, which will ensure optimal power production for the Australian grid.

Lotus Creek Wind Farm is the first project developed by Vestas Development in Australia to reach financial close and readiness for construction.

Vestas’ efforts to expand its presence in renewable energy development is highlighted by securing all key land access, environmental and planning approvals, grid connection and delivery of the overall wind farm design. This included collaboration with the landowners of the Lotus Creek Wind Farm and traditional owners Barada Barna and Barada Kabalbara Yetimarala. Vestas also worked closely with Ark Energy in the initial phase of the project.

“Together with CS Energy and Zenviron, Vestas is pleased to provide our people, wind turbines and world-class capabilities for this historic project. As the world’s largest wind energy provider, we have always been committed to Australia’s sustainable future and we thank the Lotus Creek project partners for joining us on this world-changing mission,” says Danny Nielsen, Country Director and Vice President senior from Australia and Vestas from New Zealand.

“The Lotus Creek Wind Farm showcases Vestas Development Australia’s ability to bring greenfield projects to planning and commercial maturity, thereby accelerating the adoption of essential clean energy projects across Australia. A key to the success of this project has been fostering valuable relationships with traditional owners, landowners, the local community and our dedicated team of consultants,” says Evan Carless, Vice President of Vestas Development Australia.

“The Lotus Creek wind farm will be CS Energy’s first 100% owned wind asset and is a key part of our strategy to develop up to 700MW of wind generation in central Queensland. This project will support the growing demand for renewable energy from our large commercial and industrial customers and demonstrates our continued commitment to the region,” says Darren Busine, CEO of CS Energy.

By developing new renewable energy projects, Vestas continues to advance the energy transition while bringing value and benefits to local communities. Delivery of the Vestas wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and commissioning to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

During peak construction, the Lotus Creek Wind Farm will engage an on-site workforce of up to 400 people and create 10 to 15 long-term regional service roles once operational. The 285 MW generated by this wind farm will power the equivalent of 150,000 average homes in Queensland.