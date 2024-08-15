Iberdrola exceeds 9,000 MW of wind power and photovoltaic in the United States

Through its wind and photovoltaic (PV) facilities, the company supplies sustainable energy to more than 2.3 million American families, a population close to the entire population living in rural areas of Spain.

In total, with more than 75 solar and wind projects in 22 states, it is one of the three largest companies in the country in these technologies, while it is a leader in offshore wind energy.

Iberdrola, through Avangrid, its subsidiary in the United States, has surpassed 9,000 MW of installed wind and solar renewable capacity, enabling it to supply sustainable energy to more than 2.3 million US families, a population close to that of all rural Spain. This milestone, achieved this summer thanks to the boost in the construction of several facilities, consolidates Iberdrola as one of the country’s leading renewable energy companies and demonstrates the company’s commitment to the energy transition towards decarbonisation.

The company’s onshore wind and solar energy portfolio includes more than 75 projects in 22 states. It has more than 8,000 MW of wind capacity and around 1,000 MW of solar power. With a focus on operational excellence and environmental responsibility, Iberdrola continues to provide clean and safe energy to its customers to build an emission-free energy future.

In less than two decades of presence in the United States, the company chaired by Ignacio Galán has become one of the largest groups in the North American electricity sector. The company’s business in the country is divided into two main lines: grids and renewables. Through its grids business, it owns and operates eight electricity and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England.

Meanwhile, through its renewables business, Iberdrola is one of the three largest companies in the countries in solar and wind power, and a leader in offshore wind.

In July, the company’s first solar plant in the state of Texas, True North, began producing power. When fully operational, it will have an output of 321 MWdc. This facility will provideclean, renewable energy to power Meta’s operations in the region through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for its upcoming 100% renewable energy data centre in Temple.

Also in the same month, Iberdrola began construction of the Powell Creek photovoltaic plant in Ohio. When it comes online, it will have a capacity of 202 MWdc, which will generate enough clean energy to supply 30,000 homes a year.

Last June, the utility also signed an extension to the long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) it already had with the American company CPS Energy. This agreement covers the purchase of almost 80% of the clean energy generated at the Peñascal onshore wind farm in Texas.

Among the company’s main commitments worldwide is offshore wind energy. Iberdrola is a leader in the United States with the current construction of the first large-scale offshore energy facility. Located off the coast of the state of Massachusetts, the farm will have a total capacity of 806 MW, enough to supply clean energy to more than 400,000 homes. In addition, in partnership with Dominion Energy, it is developing the Kitty Hawk offshore wind farm off the coast of the Outer Banks in the states of Virginia and North Carolina, which will have a planned total installed capacity of 3,500 MW and will provide clean energy to 700,000 homes.

Growth based on sustainability

Iberdrola is committed to international growth based on sustainable support for local communities. Its renewable energy projects not only help each country achieve its climate goals, but also provide significant community benefits by creating jobs, boosting economic growth and contributing to the tax base.

The company employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States and has been recognised by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 as one of the JUST 100 companies, a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In this year’s edition, the company ranked first among utilities.