A Chinese group wins the contract for a 100 MW photovoltaic plant in Botswana

Botswana has awarded a $78.3 million contract to build a 100-megawatt solar plant to a consortium led by China Harbour Engineering Co. The project which is Botswana’s second utility-scale solar facility is set to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.

Botswana’s Second Utility-Scale Solar Plant

Botswana has awarded a major contract to build a 100-megawatt solar power plant to a group of Chinese companies led by China Harbour Engineering Co. The project is a key development in Botswana’s renewable energy sector, marking the country’s second utility-scale solar facility.



The contract which is valued at $78.3 million includes partnerships with China Water and Electric Development Co. and local investors. The solar plant is scheduled to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2026.



President Mokgweetsi Masisi attended the signing ceremony held on Monday in Jwaneng; a diamond mining town located 200 kilometres west of the capital, Gaborone. The solar plant will contribute significantly to Botswana’s energy mix which has historically been dominated by coal. Currently, renewable energy accounts for just 2% of the country’s electricity generation.

Increasing Botswana’s Renewable Energy Capacity

Botswana has embarked on a strategic plan to increase its renewable energy capacity. Under its revised Integrated Resource Programme, Botswana aims to ramp up its renewable energy generation to 50% of total demand by 2036. This ambitious goal is part of a broader effort to diversify the country’s energy sources and reduce reliance on coal.



In March, Scatec ASA began construction of a 100-megawatt solar power plant in Botswana’s northeast. The initial 60 megawatts of this project are expected to come online by the end of this year.



The Ministry of Minerals and Energy is also working on additional renewable energy projects. It is finalizing the procurement of a 200-megawatt concentrated solar-thermal power plant and another 100-megawatt solar facility.

Other Solar Projects Under Construction

The government is collaborating with the World Bank on further energy initiatives. Two 50-megawatt battery storage systems are being developed to support the Jwaneng and Scatec projects. This collaboration also includes the World Bank’s first lending operation to support renewable energy development in Botswana.



The Botswana Renewable Energy Support and Access Accelerator (RESA) Project was approved on July 11, 2024. This project aims to transform Botswana’s energy landscape by enabling renewable solutions and improving electricity access.



Minister of Minerals and Energy Lefoko Moagi emphasized the importance of this support. He highlighted that the financing and technical assistance will help harness Botswana’s rich renewable energy resources. This will ensure a reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy future. It will also drive economic growth and enhance energy security.