RWE signs PPA with Meta to generate photovoltaic electricity from two solar PV farms with a combined capacity of 374 megawatts

RWE, the third largest renewable energy company in the U.S., announced it signed two long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with Meta from two solar farms under construction in the U.S. The two PPAs further strengthen RWE’s strategy to support the demand for clean energy with power from its U.S. renewables portfolio.

Onsite construction is underway on RWE’s 274-megawatt (MWac) County Run Solar project in Illinois and on its 100 megawatt (MWac) Lafitte Solar project in Louisiana, with commissioning planned for both sites in late 2025.

The clean electricity generated by RWE will contribute to Meta’s target of supporting its operations with 100% renewable energy. Meta is one of the largest corporate buyers of renewable energy.

Andrew Flanagan, CEO of RWE Clean Energy: “RWE’s continued investment in the U.S. renewables market is underpinned by new opportunities to partner with leading technology companies like Meta, which are driving demand for clean energy to support their operations. Today, we are able to meet this moment and generate impact with our rapidly scaling U.S. renewables platform to drive decarbonization across all industries, while fueling economic growth and job creation in those communities where we own and operate these facilities.”

Urvi Parekh, Head of Renewable Energy at Meta: “Partnering with renewable energy providers like RWE to bring new solar energy projects online is an important part of our approach to energy procurement. We are excited to scale our renewable energy contracts and this collaboration is an important demonstration of those efforts and our commitment to match 100% of the electricity use of our data centers and offices with renewable energy.”

RWE’s two contracts with Meta underscore the company’s strategy to collaborate with leading technology companies on solutions to support the rising demand for clean energy.