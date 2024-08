ACP Statement on Central Atlantic Lease Sale

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) issued the following statement after today’s lease sale by the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) for new wind energy projects that will further the development of clean energy for the Mid-Atlantic region.

The offshore wind energy lease sale conducted by BOEM generated $92.65 million in revenue that will go to the U.S. Treasury. The statement is attributed to Anne Reynolds, ACP’s Vice President for Offshore Wind:

“The momentum around offshore wind energy is undeniable. Today’s successful lease sale underscores the critical importance of offshore wind energy in powering America’s future. This industry will bring pollution-free power to the grid to meet growing electricity demand, as well as new construction jobs. We congratulate Equinor and Dominion Energy on their new leases and celebrate this momentum for this pivotal new American energy source. We also commend BOEM for its continued work and dedication to moving this industry forward. These new projects add to the more than 30 projects in development, including four now under construction. Overall, this buildout of offshore wind energy, when complete, will power more than 21 million American homes.”

Background:

The wind energy lease areas, located off the coast of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, span a total of 277,948 acres and could generate up to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) of clean power, enough electricity to power more than 2 million homes. The Delaware and Maryland lease area covers 101,443 acres, about 26 nautical miles from Delaware Bay, while the Virginia lease area covers 176,505 acres, roughly 35 nautical miles from the Chesapeake Bay mouth.

On June 7, 2024, the Department of the Interior and the State of Maryland signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to continue their partnership to develop a robust supply chain and ensure access to lease areas to help Maryland meet its offshore wind energy goals.

The U.S. offshore wind industry is investing billions of dollars in a domestic supply chain, including investments in fabrication facilities, port upgrades, more than 40 new vessels, and workforce training. According to ACP’s analysis the offshore wind sector is on pace to create 56,000 new jobs and invest $65 billion in projects by 2030.

BOEM’s lease sale was the result of extensive environmental reviews and significant engagement with a diverse group of stakeholders including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Department of Defense, states, maritime industries, commercial fisheries, non-governmental organizations, and an extensive public comment period.

The commercial lease gives the awardee the exclusive right to propose a project in the area and obtain federal review of its proposal.