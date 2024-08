The restrictions on photovoltaic energy storage in Asturias are unfounded

The Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF), the main photovoltaic energy business association in Spain, has today expressed its deep concern regarding the proposal of the Government of Asturias to establish minimum distance restrictions for the implementation of battery parks.

According to UNEF, these restrictions, which establish distances of one kilometer from population centers and 500 meters from livestock facilities or native forest masses, lack scientific or technical foundations and represent a political overreaction to interested hoaxes.

UNEF emphasizes that similar restrictions exist in no other country, as there is no reason for them to exist. The only legal limitations in places like the United Kingdom are based on technical fire and noise codes, resulting in distances of between 5 and 30 meters, a far cry from the restrictions that arise in Asturias.

The association warns that the cost of these restrictions will fall directly on Asturias and Asturians: storage goes hand in hand with renewable energies and therefore decarbonization. The impossibility of having renewable energy storage will harm both the environment and the economy of citizens, since storage is crucial to extend the hours of cheaper energy for consumers and avoid the activation of combined cycles, thus contributing to the fight against climate change.

Javier Fernández-Font, vice president of UNEF and UNEF delegate in Asturias, has declared: “Approving these restrictions would be a mistake with consequences for Asturians. The batteries are fully compatible with rural heritage and are totally safe, combat climate change and They take care of consumers’ pockets. We ask that political responsibility prevail, that hoaxes do not burden Asturias while the rest of the world moves towards decarbonization.”

UNEF calls on the Government of Asturias to reconsider this proposal and rely on scientific and technical evidence when making decisions that affect the energy future of the region. The association remains willing to collaborate and provide technical information to guarantee a sustainable and beneficial development of energy storage in Asturias.