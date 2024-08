Top photovoltaic (PV) module suppliers by shipment in H1 2024

JinkoSolar, Trina Solar, JA Solar and Longi Solar, have achieved a total shipment of over 140GW in the first half of 2024, 52% of the market share, while the total volume for top 10 is above 225GW, taking 82% of the market, which is lower than that of the first quarter, according to the latest data provided by Solarbe.

Meanwhile, the annual shipment target of Top 10 manufacturers has exceeded the total market demand, leaving less space for later companies, reflecting in their less shipment in the second quarter.

JinkoSolar once again secured the ‘top seller’ title by virtue of its strong brand advantage, with 44-46GW of modules shipped in H1. Meanwhile, the competition is getting more fierce between Trina Solar and JA Solar with evenly matched shipment during the period, whilst JA Solar is more favored for prices and Trina Solar takes more initiative relying on their own channels, said some distributors.

Tongwei Solar and Astronergy recently participated in the bidding with higher enthusiasm. Both companies have proposed a full-year shipment target of more than 50GW, a significant increase from 2023, and overseas markets should be included if they aim to achieve the targets.

Canadian Solar and GCL System Integration are among the few module companies that still achieve profit in H1 due to their outstanding capabilities in selecting orders and cost control. DAS Solar revealed a stronger spirit and positive attitude in bidding, further enhanced their links with central and state-owned enterprises. Risen Energy , one of the few manufacturers in the market that can supply both TOPCon and heterojunction modules in bulk at the same time, also set a firm foothold among the top 10 suppliers.

Behind the ranking