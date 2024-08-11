BOEM completes environmental review of US wind power plant in Maryland

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced July 29 that it has completed reviewing an environmental impact statement for US Wind’s proposed wind farm project off the coast of Maryland.

US Wind is seeking approval for its proposed Maryland offshore wind project, which includes three planned phases. Two of those phases, MarWin and Momentum Wind, have received offshore renewable energy certificates from Maryland.

“Our environmental review carefully considered the best available science and information provided by Tribes, other government agencies, local communities, industry, ocean users, and environmental organizations,” said BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein in a prepared statement. “This vital collaboration with all our government partners and stakeholders will continue through the subsequent phases of the project.”

In a prepared statement shortly after BOEM made its announcement, Jeff Grybowski, US Wind CEO, said US Wind is well on its way to putting Maryland’s offshore wind goals closer to reality.

“We applaud BOEM for the comprehensive and thorough review of our federal permit application. We are now one step closer to securing all of our federal permits by the end of this year, and look forward to the day we can get steel in the water.”

BOEM held three public scoping meetings in June 2022 to solicit public input on the environmental review process, and hosted two in-person and two virtual public meetings in October 2023 to gather feedback on the draft environmental impact statement.

If approved, according to BOEM, this project could generate between 1,100 and 2,200 megawatts of clean, renewable energy for the Delmarva Peninsula and power up to 770,000 homes.

The project proposes to install up to 114 turbines, up to four offshore substation platforms, one meteorological tower, and up to four corridors for offshore export cables that would make landfall in Delaware Seashore State Park. At its closest points to shore, the lease area is approximately 8.7 nautical miles off Maryland’s coast and approximately 9 nautical miles off Sussex County’s.

The next step is for BOEM to issue a record of decision on US Wind’s construction and operations plan, which is expected this September. Other cooperating federal and state agencies are expected to render decisions by the end of 2024.

BOEM said the full environmental impact statement will be available online beginning Friday, Aug. 2.

DNREC still accepting comments on wind farm connection

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is still accepting comments on US Wind’s proposal to connect its offshore wind farm to a proposed substation next to the Indian River power plant in Dagsboro. The offshore export cables are proposed to land at 3R’s Beach, north of Bethany Beach.

To make the connection happen, the company would horizontally drill 60 feet under the beach and dune at 3R’s, build four vaults that are each 47 feet long, 12 feet wide and 11 feet deep in the beach parking lot, then horizontally drill west from the vaults under Indian River Bay before coming up at the power plant. In addition to the parking lot construction, which is supposed to return the lot back to its as-is condition except for four manhole covers, and horizontal drilling, the project includes dredging in the coves near the plant.

DNREC encourages the public to visit de.gov/uswind for more details about the project, along with related documents. The agency is accepting written comments until Monday, Sept. 9, via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov; by using the online form at de.gov/dnreccomments; or by U.S. mail to Lisa A. Vest, Hearing Officer, Office of the Secretary, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

DNREC officials have said in the past that Secretary Shawn Garvin is expected to make his decision on the permit applications by the end of the year.