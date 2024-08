Wind power company Vestas will invest in the production of more modern wind turbines in Brazil

Vestas announced an investment of 130 million reais (about 23.6 million dollars) in the expansion of its factory in the Brazilian state of Ceará (northeast) to produce a more modern and powerful wind turbine model.

Vestas, a world leader in the manufacturing of wind turbines, announced that it will produce the V163 model in Brazil, with a capacity of 4.5 megawatts, which is the most current and the largest capacity on the market.

The new model is an evolution of the V150 but with a larger rotor size and an 18% larger blade sweep area, which significantly increases its generation capacity.

The CEO of Vestas for Latin America, Eduardo Ricotta, stated that, in addition to increasing the capacity of the factory in the Brazilian municipality of Aquiraz, the company intends to promote the creation of a wind industrial hub in the region that can attract equipment manufacturers. and parts.

“The regional wind energy value chain is an excellent example of the just (energy) transition. If we want to foster green industrialization, we need to ensure a strong national wind industry,” he stated.

In addition to the wind turbine factory in Aquiraz, Vestas has a wind blade plant in the port hub of Pecém, also in the state of Ceará, in northeastern Brazil.

This region of Brazil, with exceptional conditions for wind energy, is home to 92% of the country’s wind farms.

The Latin American giant, one of the world leaders in renewable energy, has wind plants with a combined capacity of nearly 30 gigawatts (GW), which represents 15% of the Brazilian electricity matrix.

In addition to being the largest manufacturer of wind turbines in the world, with its equipment generating 179 gigawatts of energy in 88 countries, the multinational is a pioneer in offshore wind turbines.

The Minister of Mines and Energy of Brazil, Alexandre Silveira, present at the event in which the multinational announced its new investments, stated that the Government contemplated in its last concession auctions the transmission lines necessary to bring wind energy from the northeast to the rest of the country.

According to the minister, the Government’s measures made it viable for the development of some 600 new wind energy projects with a total generation capacity of about 26 GW.

Silveira stated that, although offshore wind energy still depends on regulations in Brazil, environmental authorities have already received requests to grant licenses for offshore wind farms with a combined generation capacity of 234 gigawatts.

According to the minister, companies interested in building offshore wind farms will help turn Brazil “even more into a global protagonist of the fair, inclusive and balanced energy transition.”