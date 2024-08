Vestas wins order for 41 MW of wind energy in Spain

Vestas has received an order for 41 MW for the Barranco del Agua II and Carrugueiro wind farms in Spain.

The order is being placed by Green Mind Ventures, part of GreenVolt, and includes the supply and installation of six V163-4.5 MW and three V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service. . agreement.

“We are pleased to see how the versatility of our 4 MW platform portfolio continues to meet the needs of our customers in Spain. Our full converter technology enables market-leading network integration performance. We sincerely thank Green Mind Ventures for their trust in Vestas,” says José Luis del Cerro, Country Manager of Vestas in Spain.

The wind turbines are expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2025, while commissioning is planned for the last quarter of 2025.

Since Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain in 1991, the company has accumulated more than 5.2 GW of installed capacity in the country.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner in sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install and service onshore and offshore wind turbines around the world, and with more than 179 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, we have installed more wind energy than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and more than 149 GW of wind turbines in service, we use data to interpret, forecast and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind energy solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 30,000 employees are providing the world with sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.