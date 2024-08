Peru inaugurates the 97 MWp Matarani photovoltaic plant

The Chilean company Grupo JR Ortiz has announced the connection of the 97 MWp plant that it has built in the Peruvian desert of Mollendo, in the department of Arequipa, presented as “the third largest renewable installation in the country.”

This is the first photovoltaic plant in Peru built by the company that has its headquarters in the Chilean capital, Santiago.

It is one of the two photovoltaic plants that the Peruvian government announced would come into operation this year; the other is Clemesí, 114.93 MWp, which at the beginning of last March received approval from the Economic Operation Committee (COES) of the SEIN to come into operation.

Matarani is located in the Mollendo desert – one of the regions with the highest solar radiation in the world – and is the third largest renewable installation, between solar and wind, in Peru. It is expected to have an annual production capacity of 260 GWh.

Last January it was learned that Yinson Renewables acquired it from the Spanish Grenergy under a turnkey contract for the construction of the plant, for a value of 91 million dollars, including the fulfillment of milestones.

In September 2023, Grenergy and Enel Generación Perú had signed a 15-year PPA on Matarani.