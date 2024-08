Nordex receives orders for 57 MW of wind power in France

Orders also include Premium Service for the maintenance of the wind turbines for 20 years after their commissioning in autumn 2025.

In Centre-Val-de-Loire, four N149/5.X wind turbines are being installed on 105-metre-high steel tube towers in a 22.8 MW wind farm.

For a 34.4 MW wind farm in Hauts de France, the Nordex Group will supply and install six N163/5.X wind turbines on steel tube towers with a hub height of 118 meters. This is France’s second order for Nordex turbines with a rotor diameter of 163 metres, the largest wind turbine rotors in France to date. The size of the rotor is a determining factor in the performance of a turbine, since the rotor converts the kinetic energy of the wind into rotational energy and in the case of large rotors, more wind is captured.

The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,200 employees and The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany. , Spain, Brazil, India, the United States and Mexico. Nordex’s product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with limited grid capacity.