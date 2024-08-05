Endesa leads the connection of self-consumption to the grid with more than 300,000 photovoltaic supplies

The installations have a total capacity of 3.8 GW of photovoltaics.

Endesa leads the activation of self-consumption connected to the distribution network in Spain and already exceeds 300,000 adapted supplies. So far this year, self-consumption supplies activated by e-distribution, Endesa’s network subsidiary, have increased by more than 50,000, which represents an increase of 21% compared to the end of 2023. The linked installed power to existing facilities now reaches 3.8 GW.

The greatest growth corresponds to collective self-consumption, which has multiplied by 2.4 compared to the accumulated amount at the end of 2023. In less than seven months, the number of supplies associated with collective facilities has gone from 4,877 to 11,839. The improvements introduced in its processing and the reinforcement of information to the different agents involved in the process are bearing fruit to speed up the activation of these facilities that are accelerating their market penetration. However, individual self-consumption continues to be the most numerous. There are now 288,228, 18% more than at the end of last year.

Progress is also recorded in all geographical areas in which e-distribution manages the electricity distribution network: Andalusia, Extremadura, Catalonia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

Andalusia concentrates 46% of all active self-consumption in Endesa’s distribution network, 136,955, with a growth of 23% compared to the end of last year.

Catalonia leads the deployment of collective self-consumption with 6,950 active supplies, 59% of the total registered throughout the company’s network, of which the majority (5,789) are located in the province of Barcelona. Between groups and individuals, there are more than 110,000 self-consumptions.

Aragón records increases of 21% in the total number of self-consumptions and 141% in that of groups in facilities that, together, exceed 58 MW of installed power.

The Balearic Islands are approaching 19,500 active supplies with increases of 23% in the global figure and 146% in the collective figures so far this year.

For its part, the Canary Islands are the area with the greatest percentage advances. Add increments of 25 and 178%, in each case.

Improvements in processing

Endesa has actively participated in the Self-Consumption Dialogue Table convened by the CNMC, which has allowed us to verify the efforts made by all agents to advance self-consumption in the last two years, despite the difficulties inherent in a highly complex processing process. , and identify areas of improvement to be implemented by regulators and agents to facilitate the expansion of self-consumption in Spain.

In this sense, e-distribution has made progress in operational and communication aspects to facilitate customers’ processing and access to information related to self-consumption.

From the e-distribution website you can access information about the different modalities of self-consumption, the procedures to activate it and frequently asked questions and answers that can serve as a guide for the consumer. The customer can track their self-consumption request in real time, and notifications are sent reminding them what they have to do and what the next steps in the process are.

In addition, improvements have been introduced in the web forms to make it easier for citizens to know the documentation they must attach and there is a telephone number (900 920 974) to exclusively answer questions about self-consumption.

Another of the measures implemented on the e-distribution website is the introduction of a TXT file validator which facilitates the completion of documents to process collective self-consumption. It shows the formatting errors detected in the file so that the client can correct them and present a correct document, thus avoiding errors in the contract and having to start the process again, a measure that has been very useful to speed up the entire process. the processing of collective self-consumption.

Endesa is a leading electricity company in Spain and the second in Portugal. In addition, it is the second gas operator in the Spanish market. Develops an integrated electricity generation, distribution and marketing business. It also offers electric mobility services, where it is one of the main charging point operators in Spain, and other value-added services aimed at the electrification of energy uses in homes, companies, industries and public administrations. Endesa is firmly committed to the United Nations SDGs and, as such, decisively promotes the development of renewable energies through Enel Green Power Spain, the digitalization of networks through e-distribution and corporate social responsibility.