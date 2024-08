EBRD lends €100 million for Enefit Green wind energy project in Estonia

Enefit Green has signed an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to borrow 100 million euros for the construction of a wind farm in Estonia.

The loan term is eight years. The Estonian wind energy company said it will use the proceeds to finance the ongoing construction of the 255 MW Sopi-Tootsi wind farm, with the aim of completing the project in 2025.

According to Enefit Green, Sopi-Tootsi is the largest wind farm under construction in Estonia. Once in operation, it will be able to cover around 40% of the annual energy consumption of Estonian homes.

The project also received financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Enefit Green says it is currently building five wind and three PV farms, with a combined capacity of 637 MW, in Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and Latvia. The Baltic company’s operational power generation capacity increased to 587 MW following the commissioning of the 72 MW Tolpanvaara wind farm in Finland earlier this year.