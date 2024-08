AMEA Power presents 24 MWp solar photovoltaic project in Uganda

AMEA Power, a leading renewable energy company, announced the start of its 24 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Uganda. The inauguration ceremony, held today, was attended by the Hon. Dr Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development of Uganda, who served as guest of honour. Also present were Ms. Irene Bateebe, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, and Mr. Aqueel Bohra, Chief Investment Officer of AMEA Power.

The event was attended by senior representatives of Uleppi Sub-County, Madi Okollo District, members of the local Parliament, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), the Electricity Regulatory Authority and the Ugandan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates. and various government and private agencies in the energy sector.

The 24 MWp solar PV project will be executed by Ituka West Nile Uganda Limited, a wholly owned company of AMEA Power registered in Uganda. Located on a 52 hectare site in Ombachi Village, Uleppi Sub County, Madi Okollo District, approximately 450 km from Kampala, the project features a 1X24 MVA 33/132 kV transformer substation/distribution yard. Power will be transmitted through the new 132 kV Lira-Gulu-Nebbi-Arua line, managed by UETCL, the buyer. Once completed, this project will be the largest utility-scale grid-connected solar PV installation in the West Nile region.

The project, with an investment of 19 million dollars, obtained funding at COP28 from the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF), while the African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) provides support through its Regional Fund Liquidity Support Fund (RLSF).

Hussain Al Nowais, President of AMEA Power, commented: “We are delighted to launch this landmark solar initiative in Uganda, which marks an important milestone in our expansion into East Africa. “This project aligns with Uganda’s goals for a sustainable energy future and is expected to generate considerable economic and environmental benefits.”

The solar PV plant is scheduled to come online in the third quarter of 2025. Once operational, it will be AMEA Power’s first asset in Uganda, generating approximately 53,940 MWh of clean energy annually, powering over 192,640 homes and reducing carbon emissions by 26,600 tonnes each year.

AMEA Power is committed to collaborating with local communities through its “Community Investment and Development Programmes”, focusing on gender equality, education and training initiatives.