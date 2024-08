Acciona Energía is awarded a ‘Contract for Difference’ for a new photovoltaic plant in Croatia

ACCIONA Energy has today announced the award of a ‘Contract for Difference’ (CfD) for 12 years with the Croatian energy regulator Hrvatski Operator Trzista Energije (HROTE) for the Promina photovoltaic plant (189MWp), currently under development.

Promina will be built in the province of Sibenik-Knin, in the south of Croatia, and will be the largest solar plant in the country when it comes into operation in 2027. It will be made up of more than 300,000 photovoltaic modules that will generate 320GWh of clean electricity per year, equivalent to the demand of about 69,000 homes, which will annually avoid the emission of about 140,000 tons of CO2 per year.

The CfD has been allocated through a competitive public auction as part of a support program launched by the Croatian government and HROTE, and approved by the European Commission, to accelerate the deployment of renewables and contribute to European decarbonization goals.

As part of the project, ACCIONA Energy will also build a new 400kV interconnection substation at the project site to inject energy into the national transport network.

In addition, the Promina solar plant will be part of ACCIONA Energy’s Social Impact Management program, which reinvests a part of the annual income from its facilities to improve the training, well-being and environmental management of the communities where it operates.

Promina represents another step in ACCIONA Energy’s commitment to the Croatian renewable market, and joins the Opor (27MW) and Boraja II (45MW) wind projects under construction, and the Jelinak wind complex (30MW), which The company has been operating in Croatia since 2013. Once these projects are completed, ACCIONA Energy is expected to be the main producer of clean energy in the country, with around 8% of the total installed renewable power and 20% of the installed solar power.