Northeast Brazil registers two wind power generation records in less than a week

The time of year favors the search for this source, since the winds become more intense; Ceará occupies fourth place in the regional ranking.

The Northeast region recorded the second record of wind production in less than a week. The second feat occurred at 5:48 a.m. last Thursday (1st). In total 19,083 MW of energy were produced. The value is equivalent to 180.4% of all demand in the region at that time.

The last record recorded was on 07/27, when the National Electrical System Operator (ONS) registered 19,028 MW also in the Brazilian Northeast. According to the entity, the amount would be enough to, at that time, supply the entire Northeast and also meet the demand in the states of Rio de Janeiro and Goiás.

In the national ranking, four northeastern states lead: Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, Piauí and Ceará, in that order.

“It is very gratifying to follow the evolution of wind energy and see it demonstrated in the numbers. Brazil needs clean energy to achieve the energy transition as we hope; sustainable, fair and social,” celebrates the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira.

The period between the months of July and September is known as the wind season, which increases the possibility of new records being recorded in the coming weeks.

Wind energy generation represents 46% of Ceará’s energy matrix. Most production takes place in large factories.

The State has 100 wind farms that generate 2,577 MW of power, according to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). There are another 72 projects, under construction or works that have not yet started, with a contracted power of 2,876MW.

Ceará is also one of the states with the greatest interest in installing offshore wind farms, on the high seas. There are 26 projects awaiting licensing and generation regulation by Ibama, with the promise of generating 64.9 GW in the ocean.