Haizea Wind and the EIB sign a 35 million euro loan to manufacture components for wind energy in Europe

The company specialized in the manufacturing of components for the wind energy sector has explained that this loan “strengthens the security of the European supply chain, in the field of renewables and contributes to the competitiveness of Europe’s offshore wind industry.” .

The loan will allow Haizea Wind Group to implement advanced manufacturing technologies, automate and digitalize processes, as well as advance research and development applied to the manufacture and assembly of large metal structures for wind turbines, such as wind towers, monopile foundations or transition pieces of marine parks.

After announcing the signing of the loan, the EIB’s Director of Operations for Spain and Portugal, Gilles Badot, highlighted that financing such as the one agreed with Haizea Wind “reflects the EIB’s commitment to innovation and the development of renewable energy technologies that allow progress in the energy transition and reinforce the competitiveness of our companies”.

Badot added that “having a robust sector of renewable technology manufacturers is essential to guarantee the security and energy autonomy of the EU.”

This loan is part of the EIB’s support for innovation and is part of the Bank’s transversal line of action on climate action and environmental sustainability.

For his part, the corporate financial director of Haizea Wind Group, Alvaro Quintana, has indicated that the formalization of this financing with the EIB is part of the Haizea Group’s objective of “supporting its clients towards a more sustainable economy, through the supply of large metal pieces such as towers, transition pieces and large diameter monopiles”.

These pieces are currently “key components within the offshore wind energy supply chain to ensure the ecological transition.”

He also stated that “the trust placed by the EIB by granting us this green loan will allow us to implement advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as advance research and development applied to the manufacture and assembly of large metal structures for wind turbines.”

The agreement is supported by the InvestEU program to mobilize public and private funds in support of EU public policies.

With this operation the EIB supports the REPowerEU plan to increase energy security by reducing the EU’s dependence on fossil fuel imports.