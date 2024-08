Acciona Energía signs agreement with eSPap to supply renewable electricity to public entities in Portugal

In addition to the commercialization of clean energy, ACCIONA Energy has 166MW of renewable generation assets in Portugal, including wind power and photovoltaic energy installations. The company’s portfolio in Portugal includes 16 wind farms and the Amareleja Photovoltaic Power Plant.

ACCIONA Energía announced today that it has signed a framework contract with the Portuguese Public Administration Shared Services Entity (eSPap), a body that centralizes purchasing and contracting for various public entities in Portugal, including electricity.

Thanks to this agreement, ACCIONA Energía becomes a preferential supplier for government and public agencies that rely on eSPap to manage their procurement of goods and services, and it will be able to supply them with electricity on a free-market basis and in a centralized manner.

The energy supplied by ACCIONA Energía will have 100% renewable Guarantees of Origin certificates issued by the EEGO (Entidade Emissora de Garantias de Origem) platform of the National Electricity Grid (REN), also integrated in the European Energy Certificate System.

This is the first time that eSPap includes the option of contracting a 100% renewable supply, helping to boost sustainability in the country’s public companies.

Aprígio Guimarães, Country Sales Manager of ACCIONA Energía in Portugal, said that “this agreement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to decarbonization. It also implies an important leap in our energy commercialization strategy, as it will allow us to boost and expand our offer of 100% renewable solutions to a greater number of entities.”

With this agreement ACCIONA Energía consolidates its position as a strategic partner for decarbonization in Portugal. The company has signed numerous green electricity supply agreements with leading companies operating in the country, such as Grupo Violas, Makro, Fnac, NH Hoteles and Vidrala, and this alliance with eSPap reinforces its broad positioning in the national energy market.