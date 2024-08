Italy-China: an agreement signed between Bee Solar and Huasun for cooperation in photovoltaic

It was signed today at Palazzo Piacentini in the presence of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, a memorandum of understanding between the Italian company Bee Solar and the Chinese Huasun to start strategic cooperation in the photovoltaic industry. The agreement – according to a note – falls within the scope of the cooperation agreement between Mimit and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technologies of the People’s Republic of China, prepared during Minister Urso’s mission to Beijing and then signed during the recent mission of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Present at the event were Minister Adolfo Urso with Paolo Rocco Viscontini, president of Bee Solar, and, in videoconference, the founding member and administrator of Bee Solar, Stephan Padlewski, e Tommy Xu, senior vice president of Huasun. “This partnership fully responds to the objective that our countries intend to achieve in the field of green technologies. It is a strategic project to develop the photovoltaic supply chain in Italy”, stated the minister Adolfo Urso. Specifically, with this agreement Bee Solar, an Italian company specialized in the development of industrial installations with particular reference to the production plants of photovoltaic components, aims to create a production center in Italy, exploit the technology and know-how of Huasun, start construction of the plant in the first quarter of 2025 and establish an advanced and competitive manufacturing facility in Europe.

Huasun, a Chinese technological innovation company specializing in the research, development and large-scale production of photovoltaic equipment, aims to strengthen its position in the European market. To support the demand for Bee Solar, Huasun will leverage its production capacity in China. To seize these opportunities, the two sides agree to pursue mutual cooperation. Huasun, on the one hand, will use its experience in the field of connections with equipment manufacturers and material suppliers, project management and production capacity. On the other hand, Bee Solar will use its knowledge of the Italian territory regarding everything needed to identify optimal areas for the construction of the production center, based on in-depth technological and business knowledge in the photovoltaic sector.

The photovoltaic agreement signed today at Mimit follows yesterday’s agreement between EuroGroup and Hixih in the automotive field. In the coming days, other agreements on green technology and electric mobility will be signed, again within the scope of the cooperation agreement between Mimit and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technologies of the People’s Republic of China, prepared during Minister Urso’s mission to Beijing .