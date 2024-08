RWE takes big steps to expand its photovoltaic business in Poland

Solar photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of more than 100 MWac under construction in Poland. RWE commissions 8.5-MW photovoltaic farm in central Poland, which will be able to supply up to more than 4,300 Polish households.

RWE is constructing solar farms with a total capacity of more than 100 megawatts (MWac) across Poland. The first project has now been commissioned. The Bojanowo East ground-mounted photovoltaic farm with a capacity of 8.5 MWac is located in the Wielkopolskie region in central Poland, where RWE has installed more than 17800 solar modules that are able to supply green electricity to more than 4,300 Polish households annually.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “Bojanowo East is a great milestone for RWE’s solar expansion in our Polish core market. It is the first project in a whole series of solar parks we are currently building across the country to be put into operation. We leverage Poland’s sunny conditions with good locations for solar energy and are keen to further support the Polish energy transition.”

Solar growth for a better environment

The solar projects that RWE is currently building in Poland are spread overalmost all parts of the country and range from ground-mounted systems with less than one MWac to large solar parks with more than 10 MWac. As sustainability is key to RWE’s growth strategy, the company is working with the Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznan to carry out a biomonitoring pilot project which will study how favourable conditions for biodiversity can be created at solar farms. The company has therefore put pro-environmental treatments in place at ten selected photovoltaic farms in Poland to provide a beneficial habitat for insects.

RWE in Poland – a key driver of the energy transition

RWE is a key player in the Polish renewables market. RWE Renewables Poland operates wind farms with a total installed capacity of 541 MW and a total solar capacity of 54 MWac, and is developing further green projects. Building on its long-established renewables business in Poland, RWE is currently developing its first Polish offshore project, which is the F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind farm.