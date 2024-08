Green hydrogen strategy: A guide to design

This report provides a step-by-step guide to assist policy makers in drafting and updating national hydrogen strategies, based on lessons learned from national experiences from around the world.

Green hydrogen offers a sustainable solution to reduce emissions in hard-to-abate sectors, and has the potential to play a leading role in global decarbonisation efforts. With countries committing to net-zero emissions by 2050, the global green hydrogen sector is poised for significant growth, supported by substantial investment and broad international cooperation.

As of May 2024, more than 50 countries had published national hydrogen strategies, setting targets for a projected electrolyser capacity of 113.5 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and 287 GW by 2050. This report draws on the lessons learned from the crafting of these hydrogen strategies to assist policy makers in drafting (or updating) strategies of their own, including their potential to drive economic growth, and foster investor confidence and industrial development.

The report also addresses various challenges hindering the adoption of green hydrogen, such as technological, economic and regulatory barriers. It calls for flexible and adaptive strategies to navigate these obstacles, ensuring the successful deployment and integration of hydrogen technologies. The report also addresses long-term planning, barrier identification, export considerations, target and priority setting, governance and policies, and provides a step-by-step methodology to guide the drafting of hydrogen strategies.