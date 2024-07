Vestas is awarded a 49 MW wind energy project in Germany

Vestas has received a 49 MW order from WindBauer GmbH for the Bartow Pfalz wind energy project in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany. Vestas will deliver six V162-7.2 MW and one V150-6.0 MW wind turbines, and the order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a long-term full service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“We are delighted to have been selected to supply our EnVentus turbines for the Bartow Pfalz project, continue the collaboration with WindBauer and help accelerate the energy transition in Germany,” said Sulai Fahimi, Central Vice President Sales, Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “I would like to thank WindBauer for choosing Vestas as a supplier and also entrusting us with a long-term service agreement, which will optimize energy production and support the certainty of the business case.”

“The Bartow Pfalz project marks an important milestone for the region but also for us as a company. We continue to value Vestas’ innovative technology and expertise, which will help us achieve our renewable energy goals while ensuring a stable and sustainable energy supply,” said Martin Niedzwetzki, WindBauer GmbH.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026 and commissioning to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

