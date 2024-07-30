Soltec and Fraunhofer ISE advance the next generation of photovoltaics with a new solar tracker prototype

In a significant advance for the solar industry, Soltec, a leading Murcia company in the manufacture of solar trackers, has joined the prestigious Fraunhofer Institute of Solar Energy Systems ISE to develop an innovative prototype of a two-axis solar tracker intended for photovoltaic applications of concentration. This collaboration seeks to establish a new standard in the efficiency and competitiveness of solar systems.

The main objective of the project is to develop a cost-competitive and scalable solar tracker, capable of integrating the latest micro-CPV (Concentrated Photovoltaics) module technology from Fraunhofer ISE. These modules achieve a conversion efficiency of 36.5%, thanks to advanced multijunction solar cells that operate at almost a thousand suns of concentration.

Fraunhofer ISE, known for its pioneering research in photovoltaic technology, has chosen Soltec to design a tracking system that meets the demanding precision and structural robustness requirements required by micro-CPV modules. This collaboration combines Soltec’s experience in mechanical design with Fraunhofer’s knowledge in high-efficiency photovoltaic modules, promising a 30% increase in electricity generation compared to the most efficient current solutions.

Implementation and future applications

The first prototype of this innovative solar tracker is expected to be installed in Spain before the end of 2024. This prototype will allow testing the tracking accuracy throughout the day, from dawn to dusk. In a later phase, the system will be equipped with 15.7 kWp of micro-CPV panels to evaluate its performance in real conditions.

“We are paving the way for concentrating photovoltaics to re-enter the market with a competitive product that convinces investors with its high energy performance, robustness and sustainability,” said Dr. Frank Dimroth, Head of Concentrated Photovoltaics and III -V in Fraunhofer ISE. This system not only redefines the traditional two-axis solar tracker design, but also aligns with emerging trends in the sector, such as solar hydrogen generation and AgriPV – the integration of solar energy with agriculture.

Impact on the solar industry

This development is particularly relevant for sun-rich countries, where resource efficiency is key. The technology reduces the area of ??modules by 30% and semiconductors by 1,300 times, presenting a sustainable and cost-effective solution for solar power plants.

Additionally, CPV modules allow the transmission of diffuse radiation from the sun, facilitating plant growth under the system, making them ideal for AgriPV. This feature allows plants to receive enough sunlight for growth, while protecting them from excessive solar radiation.

Eduardo de San Nicolás, Director of Strategy and Innovation at Soltec, commented: “This collaboration between Soltec and Fraunhofer ISE confirms the innovative vision of both institutions. It is a pleasure for us to work with this internationally renowned institute and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in the future to continue increasing the use of solar energy. These advances not only represent a step forward in photovoltaic solar energy, but also expand its application possibilities in various sectors.”

The partnership between Soltec and Fraunhofer ISE represents an important advance in the field of solar energy. This new concentrated photovoltaic system is designed to be competitive and sustainable, aligning with the needs of the current market and future expectations in the energy sector. With the installation of the first prototype in Spain, the collaboration promises to transform the solar energy landscape around the world, offering a viable and efficient alternative to the use of fossil fuels.