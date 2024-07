Ceará’s wind energy potential can supply more than 23 million homes in Brazil

Faced with an average of 2,500 hours of sunshine per year and a strong wind potential, a study carried out by ENGIE revealed that Ceará has the capacity to generate enough energy to supply electricity to more than 23 million homes. This combination of natural resources positions the state as a potential leader in the production of Green Hydrogen in Brazil.

According to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), Ceará has 100 wind farms, which generate 2,577 megawatts (MW), and another 72 projects under construction, which will add another 2,876 MW. Additionally, the state has enormous wind potential, with 94 GW of onshore wind generation capacity, according to an ENGIE study.

In addition, 26 offshore wind energy projects are pending licensing, with a potential of 64.9 GW. In solar energy, the state has an installed capacity of 1,559 MW distributed in 35 projects, and 419 solar parks under construction will add 16,738.3 MW of power.

According to an opportunity map carried out by the FIEC in collaboration with the State Government, Ceará can attract more than 30 billion dollars (around 163.6 billion reais) in investments for the green hydrogen sector until 2031. Estimated power generation capacity is up to 11 gigawatts (GW), and the Port of Pecém projects an installed capacity of 6 GW by 2034. This growth is expected to double the number of direct and indirect jobs in the region.

Fiec Summit 2024

In this sense, the Federation of Industries of the State of Ceará (Fiec) holds the Fiec 2024 Summit on August 12 and 13, at the Ceará Events Center. The event will bring together industry leaders, academics, authorities and community members to discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with Green Hydrogen. Registration for the event, which is free, is open for in-person and online participation.

One of the highlights of the program will be a panel dedicated to the Green Hydrogen production chain, which will be attended by Fernanda Delgado, CEO of ABIHV (Brazilian Association of the Green Hydrogen Industry); Daniel Gabriel Lopes, founder of Hytron; David Burns, vice president of Clean Energy; and Fabio Koga, director of the Siemens Business Unit. On this occasion, the production of Green Hydrogen using clean energy sources will be addressed.