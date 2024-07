Photovoltaic solar power plant to be built in Negros Oriental, Philippines

A Chinese solar energy company has joined the Philippine government’s efforts to increase renewable energy supply capacity by building a photovoltaic (PV) project in Bacolod City, Negros Oriental.

China Energy Engineering Group Shanxi Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd. held a groundbreaking and mobilization ceremony for the 65 megawatt (MW) Areco solar photovoltaic power plant project in Bacolod City, marking the official start of the stage construction of its first photovoltaic plant. energy project in the Philippines on July 14.

The Areco Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant Project will have a capacity of 50 MW and includes the construction of a 22 kilovolt (kV)/69 kV substation and a two-kilometer transmission line with the extension of the distance of the transformer substations.

“Once completed, it will significantly increase energy supply in the Philippines, promote the transformation of the country’s energy structure, and contribute to social and economic development,” China Energy said in a press release on Friday.

“It will also promote the realization of the goal of the national renewable energy program in the Philippines,” he added.

In his 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the government is taking a more aggressive approach to increase renewable energy in the country by allocating more than one hundred renewable energy contracts.

President Marcos said the government’s goal is to increase the share of renewables in the power generation mix by 35 percent in 2030 and 50 percent in 2040. (PNA)