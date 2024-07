Vestas installs the prototype of the V172-7.2MW™, its most powerful onshore wind turbine

OEMs continue working on the next generation of their onshore products, now in the 7.X MW range.

Vestas has announced on LinkedIn that it has completed the installation of the prototype of its V172-7.2MW™, the largest and most powerful in its onshore portfolio and based on the EnVentus platform.

As usual, the prototype has been installed at the Østerild test center in Denmark, and it will undergo numerous tests before the start of its serial production.

This version increases the AEP by 12% in low-medium wind conditions compared to the V162-6.2 MW variant. The tower height of the prototype is 150 meters, while Vestas has announced towers ranging from 114 to 175 meters in its portfolio.

As you already know, this turbine is based on the modularity concept of the EnVentus platform, which we briefly analyzed in edition #14 (it’s been a while since then), taking advantage of the prototype nacelle of the V236-15.0 MW.

Sergio Fdez Munguía

