Nordex will offer the N169/5.X wind turbine for the US wind power market

Nordex is expanding its wind turbine portfolio in the 5 MW segment and launching a turbine variant of the proven Delta4000 platform, which is especially tailored to the needs of the US market.

The N169/5.X has a rotor diameter of 169 meters and a nominal power of up to 5.5 megawatts. As is common with Nordex turbines, a range of towers optimized for the US will be available. The N169/5.X is particularly suitable for US wind regions without intense turbulence and with low to medium wind speeds.

“Expanding our activities in North America is a key element of our strategy. The N169/5.X is one of the largest and most efficient turbines for the US market, developed to support our growth objectives in this region,” explains José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. “Once again, we have followed our proven approach of an evolutionary product strategy by using proven components from our 5 MW class to develop a turbine variant that significantly increases performance, especially in projects with limited grid capacity, to through an optimized capacity factor”.

Manav Sharma, CEO of the North American division of the Nordex Group, adds: “With this new US turbine, we are well positioned to benefit from the expected growth of the US market. We already have our N163 and N175 variants that we offer for terrain restricted sites and some network restricted sites in multiple configurations. “The N169/5.X will allow us to address additional customer needs in sites with network constraints.”

Nordex’s local supply chain already in place ensures that local content requirements to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are met. Major components, such as nacelles, drivetrains and hubs, will be manufactured in the United States. The Nordex Group will manufacture the N169/5.X and N163 turbine for the US market at its West Branch, Iowa facility. Production of the N169/5.X is scheduled to begin in 2026.

The Group has installed around 51 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,000 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany and Spain. , Brazil, India, the United States and Mexico. Its product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.