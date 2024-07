Acciona Energía signs PPA with Iberostar Group for the supply of renewable electricity in Spain

ACCIONA Energía announced today a new power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 80GWh/year of 100% renewable electricity to Iberostar Group for 11 years. The supply will cover all the electricity requirements of Iberostar offices and hotels, and those of its World2meet travel division, throughout Spain.

The electricity will come from ACCIONA Energía’s renewable energy facilities in Spain and will have certified guarantees of origin. In addition, the agreement includes direct access to the traceability of the energy through GREENCHAIN®, ACCIONA Energía’s platform based on Blockchain technology that allows real-time tracking of the energy’s renewable origin.

Iberostar Group will avoid the emission of 8,000 tons of CO2 per year thanks to the consumption of clean energy.

Through this agreement, the hotel chain advances its sustainability objectives and its path to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. Iberostar Group achieved a 12% reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 emissions globally in 2023 compared to 2019, and is supporting the use of renewable consumption and electrification of its hotels as key pillars in its approach towards energy efficiency and decarbonization.

The agreement represents further progress in ACCIONA Energía’s commercial strategy to increase medium-to-long term PPAs with corporate customers, with the aim of maintaining around 80% of its volume under contract, rather than via the wholesale market. In addition, it strengthens ACCIONA Energía’s role as a strategic partner for decarbonization and reinforces its leadership in sustainability.