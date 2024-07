Mozambique launches tender for solar photovoltaic and battery storage projects

Mozambique’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME) has announced the launch of a new tender for decentralized solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage systems (BESS) projects. Funded by a grant from the German Government through the KfW Development Bank, the initiative is part of the GET FiT Mozambique program aimed at improving the country’s renewable energy infrastructure.

More than 220,000 families in Mozambique have been connected to solar energy generated through a project developed by the French company Engie Energy Access, in an investment that amounts to more than 18.3 million euros, the company announced this Thursday.

The number of households covered by the Engie Energy Access operation corresponds to more than 1.2 million people in ten of the 11 provinces of Mozambique, the French company indicated in a statement.

The company “began operations in 2019 and is the only renewable energy operator in the country offering end-to-end off-grid energy solutions, including solar home systems and mini-grids,” he said.

To consolidate its presence in Mozambique, Engie Energy Access said it would launch “a large home solar system on Friday in Maputo, with increased capacity to power 32-inch televisions and up to eight light bulbs, to provide renewable energy to customers.”

Quoted in the note, the CEO of Engie Energy Access, Gillian-Alexandre Huart, stated that the company’s activity in Mozambique is going through a decisive moment, noting that the recent legislative revisions of the Mozambican government and the upcoming tax incentives will be key to attract more investments and accelerate access to energy for all Mozambican families by 2030.

The government of Mozambique has highlighted renewable energy as an important contribution to achieving the goal of universal energy access by 2030, through off-grid solutions.