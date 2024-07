Brazil can install up to 96 GW of offshore wind energy by 2050

Brazil has a technical potential of more than 1,200 GW in offshore wind energy, according to a World Bank study. The research, carried out by DNV, suggests that the country could install up to 96 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2050, provided appropriate strategies are implemented and key infrastructure is improved.

The report “Scenarios for the development of offshore wind energy in Brazil” presents three possible scenarios. In the ambitious scenario, an installed capacity of up to 96 GW could be achieved by 2050, which would not only contribute to the country’s green hydrogen goals, but also boost economic growth and could generate approximately 516,000 jobs. This scenario also has the potential to contribute $168 billion to the national gross value added.

The intermediate scenario foresees an installed capacity of 32 GW by 2050, while the base scenario estimates an installation of up to 16 GW, representing 3% of the country’s total generation capacity.

To achieve these goals, Brazil will need to address several challenges, including the high upfront costs of offshore wind, the need for favorable financing, and upgrading the power grid and ports. In addition, clear regulations on granting permits and detailed planning that take into account environmental and social aspects are required.

The study highlights Brazil’s great potential to lead in the development of offshore wind energy, emphasizing the importance of strategic planning and significant investments in infrastructure to maximize this renewable resource.