Repsol and EDF Renewables sign an agreement for Spain and Portugal for offshore wind power

Repsol and EDF Renovables have reached an exclusivity agreement to join forces for future offshore wind tenders in Spain and Portugal, given that the Iberian Peninsula offers significant growth opportunities. Renewable generation projects are one of the strategic pillars of Repsol’s energy transition process. To develop its portfolio of renewable projects, the company has set an investment framework of between 3,000 and 4,000 million euros net

Repsol plans to have 9,000 MW-10,000 MW installed in 2027, of which 50% will be in the Iberian Peninsula and 30% in the United States

EDF Renewables is an international leader in renewable electricity generation, with gross installed wind and solar capacity of 21.2 GW worldwide by the end of 2023. The company has more than 10 years of experience in offshore wind, with a accredited presence in Europe, cradle of offshore wind energy.

EDF Renewables is also one of the pioneers in floating technology. As a leading player in the global energy transition, EDF Renewables develops, builds and operates competitive, responsible and value-creating projects to fight.

This collaboration brings together Repsol’s commitment to multi-energy growth and its knowledge of the Spanish and Portuguese markets with EDF Renewables’ experience in offshore wind, whether fixed or floating, to support the objectives of Spain and Portugal in renewables.