Peru has 35 photovoltaic and wind power projects in its portfolio

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Rómulo Mucho, indicated today that there is a portfolio of 35 renewable energy projects that can be developed in Peru.

“We have almost 35 renewable energy projects, but that also has to require a series of permits,” he said on TV Perú.

Rómulo Mucho indicated that, for this year, four renewable energy plants are under construction: Clemesí solar photovoltaic plant (Moquegua), Matarani photovoltaic solar plant (Arequipa), Wayra Extension wind plant and San Juan wind power plant (Ica).

“All these plants will deliver just over 500 megawatts (MW). A hydroelectric plant is also under construction in Puno, San Gabán III, which will deliver 210 megawatts, which will be more than 700 additional megawatts for the interconnected system,” he explained.

The minister explained that Peru has already identified the areas where there is an adequate wind speed that allows the large propellers of the wind power plants to move to generate energy, as well as the places where the highest concentration of solar radiation is recorded for photovoltaic plants.

“We are also now building photovoltaic plants in the Jungle, because a big task is to solve the problem of Iquitos and how we are going to provide it with an energy generating center. It is a pending task that we have and we are looking at all the possibilities,” he said.

On the other hand, Rómulo Mucho highlighted that Peru has the potential to generate more than 60,000 megawatts of electrical energy through hydroelectric plants.

“This implies building large dams and reservoirs, which would have some difficulty when carrying out the environmental evaluation,” he said.

“Energy drives development, it moves the world, but in Peru we still have many gaps to close,” he added.