Iberdrola installs two new photovoltaic plants in Portugal

The Montechoro I and II PV plants, located in the Algarve region of southern Portugal, have been completed and now contribute to the country’s renewable energy production capacity. With a total installed capacity of 37 megawatts (MW) and a total annual production capacity of 56.84 GWh, the projects were awarded to Iberdrola in an auction in 2019. More than 64,554 bifacial panels will generate enough energy to supply around 19,000 households, avoiding the emission of more than 21 million tonnes of CO 2 per year.

With a total investment of 30 million euros, it has generated around 200 jobs in the region and contributed to the promotion of the local economy by contracting suppliers for the construction of the grid connection and the substation.

Alejandra Reyna, CEO of Iberdrola Renovables Portugal, said: ‘The completion of two additional photovoltaic plants represents an important milestone on the path towards the decarbonisation of the economy, reinforcing the renewable energy production capacity in Portugal and contributing to socio-economic development, in line with national and global objectives to reduce emissions and promote energy autonomy’.

In addition, Iberdrola continues to reinforce its commitment to the protection of biodiversity, providing environmental conservation measures in the construction of these plants.

Advancing the energy transition

Iberdrola will continue to invest in the expansion of its production portfolio in Portugal, supporting the energy transition, improving energy security and competitiveness and creating sustainable employment throughout the value chain.

Iberdrola has a portfolio of projects in operation with an installed capacity of 1,435 MW: the three Hydroelectric Power Plants (1. 158 MW) of the Tâmega Generation System, which in the future will be integrated into the largest wind farm in the country (274 MW), and which will be the largest hybridisation project in Portugal; the three wind farms (92 MW) of Catefica (18 MW), Alto do Monção (32 MW) and Serra do Alvão (42 MW); and a series of photovoltaic plants (185 MW), from the 2019 Auction, of which Iberdrola was the largest successful bidder in number and lots – Algeruz II, in Setúbal (27 MW), Conde, in Palmela (14 MW), Alcochete I and II (46 MW) and now Montechoro I (12 MW) and II (25 MW). The last of the seven lots is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024: the Carregado Photovoltaic Power Plant (62 MW).

Environmental commitment

In the area of environmental preservation projects, one of the highlights is the preservation of the Gruta Pequena do Escarpão, a cavity of geological interest located in the area around the Montechoro II photovoltaic plant. It is planned to support educational visits in the future to learn about local geology, clean energy generation and environmental benefits.

Iberdrola has also invested in the creation of habitats and winter refuges for reptiles, mammals, amphibians and birds, in planting trees adapted to the area, such as strawberry, olive and carob trees, and in the transplantation of RELAPE (Rare, Endemic, Localised, Threatened or Endangered) species, such as ‘Narcissus bolbocodium’.

Iberdrola has also planned the compensation and maintenance of 7.4 hectares of the 5330 habitat (pre-desert thermo-mediterranean scrubland) in the municipality of Albufeira, in the Algarve, as well as forest management to comply with the Albufeira Municipal Forest Fire Defence Plan, safeguarding and protecting infrastructures from rural fires.