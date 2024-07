United Kingdom will promote photovoltaic energy

The UK Government has approved the development of a significant solar farm project that is a major coup for the country’s green energy goals.

Approved by the new Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, the Mallard Pass Solar Project represents a major boost to the UK’s solar energy portfolio.

The Labour Party’s manifesto outlined ambitious plans to deliver clean power to the UK by 2030, aiming to triple solar power generation.

The approval of this latest solar farm initiative highlights the new government’s drive to hit the ground running and deliver on its energy promises.

Mallard Pass Solar Project overview

The Mallard Pass solar farm will be located on agricultural land near Essendine, spanning both sides of the East Coast Main Line and extending into South Kesteven, Lincolnshire, and Rutland.

The project is in proximity to the National Grid Ryhall 400 kilovolts (kV) Substation at Uffington Lane, which is where the solar farm’s generated electricity will connect to the National Grid.

The solar project will provide a clean and robust energy supply to power homes, industry, and infrastructure.

Once operational, Mallard Pass is estimated to generate around 350 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy – enough to power 92,000 homes in the UK.

Due to the solar farm’s capacity exceeding 50 megawatts (MW), the project is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP).

1.3 GW added to the UK’s renewable energy capacity

The Mallard Pass initiative follows the announcement of two other major solar farms in the UK that, combined with Mallard, will generate 1.3 GW of clean energy.

Low Carbon is planning the 500MW Gate Burton solar and energy storage park near the former Cottam coal power station, which closed in 2019.

The project will leverage the local substation’s capacity. It includes an energy storage system to balance supply and demand, storing energy when demand is low and releasing it when high.

Additionally, Sunnica is developing the 500 MW Sunnica Energy Farm, featuring a large-scale solar farm and battery storage, on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border.