Somalia promotes photovoltaic energy for Banadir schools

The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) is taking significant steps in promoting renewable energy within the education sector. The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources (MoEWR) has started the implementation of standalone solar photovoltaic systems in educational facilities in Banadir. This initiative, part of the Somalia Electricity Sector Recovery Project (SESRP) funded by the International Development Association (IDA), aims to increase access to cleaner and more affordable electricity services.

The project targets 200 educational facilities, including primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions and Ministry of Education offices, to reduce electricity costs and ensure reliable power supply. Solar photovoltaic systems, combined with battery energy storage systems (BESS), will meet the specific energy demands of each installation.

The Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) highlights the positive and potential negative impacts of solar photovoltaic systems and proposes measures to mitigate the risks while improving the benefits. The ESMP ensures project sustainability by addressing environmental and social concerns, engaging stakeholders, and establishing a comprehensive management plan for the construction, operation, and decommissioning phases of the project.

Consultations with stakeholders, including interviews with facility managers and site surveys, were carried out to assess the feasibility and impact of the solar PV installations. The assessment revealed that the proposed sites in Banadir, which span public and private institutions, have adequate space and infrastructure to support solar photovoltaic systems.

This initiative aligns with the broader SESRP objectives of optimizing renewable energy generation, improving public service delivery and improving governance and capacity of the sector. By electrifying educational facilities, FGS aims to attract and retain qualified workers, improve emergency response capabilities, and foster community co-benefits.

The implementation of solar photovoltaic systems in Banadir’s education sector marks a significant step towards Somalia’s energy transition, showcasing the country’s commitment to sustainable development and clean energy solutions.