Africa’s Biggest Solar Energy Projects

Africa receives more bright sunlight than any other continent, highlighting its massive potential for solar energy solutions to bridge energy gaps. Countries already harness this abundant resource to drive sustainable development, reduce fossil fuel reliance, and boost economic growth. Here are the top ten largest operational solar energy projects across the continent.

With the shift to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources becoming increasingly urgent globally, Africa is fast embracing climate-friendly energy solutions to provide electricity to the more than 600 million Africans who are unconnected to it.

The quest to diversify electricity generation from the dominant hydroelectric power option, which has become more erratic lately with the ever-changing climate, has led to a surge in solar energy generation across the continent.

Here are Africa’s ten largest operational solar power plants based on their energy generation capacity.

1. Noor I. Ouarzazate Solar Power Station, Morocco – 580MW

The plant, one of the largest in the world, is located in the city of Ouarzazate, some 10km to the Northeastern part of Morocco. The first phase constructed 160 MW. Subsequent phases, phase 2 and three, added 200MW, 150MW, and 70MW, respectively, commissioned between 2013 and 2018.

Besides being a key pillar of Morocco’s renewable transition plan to incorporate 4560 MW of solar by 2030, the project offsets nearly 800,000 t of CO2.

2. Kenhardt hybrid solar and battery facility, South Africa – 540MW

Managed by the Norfund Climate Investment Fund, the facility is one of the latest additions in Africa and was developed by the Norwegian company Scatec. Active operations and linking to the Eskom grid happened in December 2023, but the supply was announced in January 2024.

In addition to the solar panels and power generation unit, the facility has an 1140 MWh battery storage unit, making it one of Africa’s largest battery storage units.

The battery unit ensures a consistent supply of 150 MW of dispatchable power from 05:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily all year round, addressing the intermittency challenges often associated with renewable energy.

3. Benban Solar Park, Egypt – 400MW

The park extends over 37 square kilometres between Aswan and Cairo on the Nile and includes 41 solar power plants. At full operational capacity, the solar park will pump out 1.8 GW of solar energy, making it the largest solar park on the continent and one of the largest globally. The first six plants were operationalized in 2019, supplying 400 MW of solar energy to the grid.

When fully operational, the Benban Solar Park will cut carbon emissions by an estimated two million metric tons annually.

4. De Aar Solar project, South Africa – 175MW

The facility comprises De Aar and De Aar 3, generating 85.26 MW and 90 MW, respectively. The two facilities utilize 500000 solar PV modules to generate electricity, which serves up to 75000 homes.

Located in the Northern Cape, South Africa, this solar project spans 100 hectares of land and is part of the South African Government’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).

5. Xina Solar One, South Africa – 100MW

The 100 MW plant in the Cape Province uses parabolic trough technology to generate solar energy, powering close to 100,000 homes. A molten salt storage system attached to it enables the storage of surplus energy for up to 6 hours.

The complex, which covers 850,000m², was developed by a Spanish multinational through its South African subsidiary, Abengoa S.A. The plant, currently managed by ENGIE Africa, offsets more than 348,000 tons of carbon emissions annually.

6. Kathu Solar Complex, South Africa – 100MW

Nestled in the Kalahari Desert in the Kathu area of the Northern Cape province, approximately 600km southwest of Pretoria, the concentrated solar power project is also managed and maintained by ENGIE Africa.

Similarly, the project uses a molten salt storage system for power storage, allowing up to 4.5 hours of thermal energy storage.

7. KaXu Solar One, South Africa – 100MW

The plant is located in Pofadder, in the Northern Cape Province, and is one of the oldest solar projects. A construction tender for the project was awarded in 2011 underbid window 1 of the REIPPP Programme.

1200 parabolic trough solar collectors are concentrated in an area exceeding 1000 hectares. Being a thermal solar plant, mirrors concentrate solar energy onto a special fluid that absorbs heat. Steam generated from heating the fluid drives a steam turbine, generating electricity. There are more than 300,000 parabolic-shaped mirrors mounted at the facility.

A molten salt-based thermal storage unit allows generation even when there is little or no sunshine.

8. Ilanga 1 CSP Power Plant, South Africa – 100MW

Situated at Karoshoek in the Northern Cape, the plant comprises 266 loops, equivalent to 360,000 mirrors distributed across parabolic troughs, and covers an expansive 870,000 square meters with curved mirrors.

A molten salt storage system allows up to 5 hours of thermal energy storage capacity.

A product of the REIPPP program, commissioned in bid window 3 of the initiative, Ilanga 1 serves approximately 100,000 homes, offsetting 90,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.

9. Jasper Solar Power Project, South Africa – 96MW

Operationalized in 2014, the complex is located near Kimberly and spreads across 180 ha. The plant supplies all its capacity to the state utility, Eskom, following a 20-year power purchase agreement signed between Eskom and the developers, a consortium of SolarReserve, the Kensani Group and Intikon Energy.

10. Mulilo-Sonnedix-Prieska PV Project, South Africa – 86MW

The solar farm at Siyathemba Local Municipality in the Northern Cape spans 125 ha. It is operated on IPP terms by a pan-African solar business company, BTE Renewables. It recently acquired a 60% stake in the project from a Spanish global power producer, Sonnendix Power Holding.

The solar park is one of the oldest in South Africa, having begun commercial operations in 2016.

By Temitope Oke, newscentral.africa