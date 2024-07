YPF Luz announces the construction of a new photovoltaic plant in Mendoza, Argentina, with 200 MW

YPF Luz announces the construction of a new photovoltaic project aimed at continuing to provide renewable and competitive energy to the country’s industries and companies, through the Renewable Energy Term Market (MATER).

This is the “El Quemado 1” Photovoltaic Solar Park, which will be located in the department of Las Heras, province of Mendoza, 53 km from the capital city, and 13 km from the town of Jocolí.

The project developed in conjunction with EMESA (Mendoza energy company), is located in an area of ??high radiation, and is estimated to have an estimated capacity factor of 31.4%. In this first stage, the park will have more than 330,000 state-of-the-art bifacial panels, installed in an area of ??350 hectares.

The installed power of this stage will be 200 MW, which is equivalent to the energy used by more than 180,000 homes and avoids the emission of more than 298,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. Its start-up is expected in the first quarter of 2026, with a construction period of 18 months, and an estimated investment of USD 170 million in the first stage.

“We are happy to announce this project that reaffirms our commitment to our strategy of accompanying companies and industries to produce with efficient and sustainable energy. This new park allows us to expand the development of our operations throughout the country to 8 provinces to continue diversifying the national energy matrix,” said Martín Mandarano, general director of YPF Luz.

The El Quemado I Photovoltaic Solar Park will allow YPF Luz to reach 915 MW of renewable installed capacity. Currently, the company has 497 MW in operation and 418 MW under construction, which correspond to the new 200 MW park, the 155 MW General Levalle Wind Farm in the province of Córdoba, and the 63 MW CASA Wind Farm, located in the province of Olavarría. from Buenos Aires. These projects reaffirm YPF Luz’s leadership in the provision of renewable energy and its federal presence in 8 provinces of the country.

Characteristics of the El Quemado 1 Photovoltaic Solar Park: • Investment: US$ 170 million. • Capacity factor: 31.4%. • Installed power: 200 MW. o Energy equivalent to more than 180,000 homes. o Savings of 298,609 tons of CO2 per year. • Panels: 337,212 bifacial photovoltaic panels. • Employment during the construction phase: more than 400 people at the peak of construction. • Surface: 350 hectares in a total area of ??2816. • The park will be interconnected to the Argentine Electric Transportation System through the current 220 kV High Voltage Line “Cruz de Piedra (Mendoza) – San Juan” that includes the construction of the new El Quemado Transformer Substation. • Inauguration date: first quarter of 2026.