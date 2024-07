Nordex installs the world’s first N175/6.X wind turbine in Germany

On July 12, the Nordex Group installed the world’s first N175/6.X turbine at the Bürgerwindpark Janneby (community wind farm) in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

On July 12, the Nordex Group installed the world’s first N175/6.X turbine at the Bürgerwindpark Janneby (community wind farm) in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. With a rotor swept area of ??24,053 square meters and a rated capacity of up to 6.8 MW, the N175/6.X are the most powerful Nordex wind turbines specifically for medium and light wind sites.

The special feature of the turbine is the one-piece rotor blade, approximately 86 meters long: both the rotor diameter of 175 meters and the new blade design contribute significantly to a very high performance, especially with gentle wind speeds.

“The installation of the first N175/6.X is an important milestone for Nordex. Our colleagues worked very hard and closely to ensure the development and installation of this pilot turbine as planned. The N175/6.X is another variant of our globally proven Delta4000 platform, using validated components. Thanks to the large turbine rotor, we will set new standards on land in Germany and Europe in terms of additional electrical performance, especially in times of light winds,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

In the coming months, the N175/6.X will undergo extensive testing on site. Nordex has installed prototypes at Janneby in the past and has had good experiences with the location. The wind conditions at the site provide excellent conditions for the required power and sound measurements and validation of mechanical loads for IEC type certification.

The Nordex Group installed the N175/6.X at its headquarters in Schleswig-Holstein on a steel tube tower with a hub height of 112 meters. A second N175/6.X will be installed in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in late autumn 2024. Here, this type of turbine will be installed on a hybrid tower developed by Nordex itself with a hub height of 179 meters, which is the tallest tower in the world. Nordex’s portfolio to date.

The Group has installed around 51 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the United States and Mexico. Its product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.