WindTwin, Iberdrola project pioneering a new era of optimization of offshore wind energy

Revolutionising Wind Power Forecasting and Management through Cutting-Edge Digital Twin Technology.

The offshore wind energy sector is poised for a significant transformation with the launch of WinDTwin, a groundbreaking European-funded project aimed at revolutionising wind power production forecasting and management. With a grant of €6 million, this three-year initiative unites a diverse consortium of 13 entities from 7 countries, unified by the goal of creating a highly accurate and dynamic digital twin (DT) for offshore wind farms.

As the global demand for renewable energy intensifies, expanding both onshore and offshore wind farms become crucial. Existing wind farms highlight the importance of strategic micrositing of turbines and their optimal interconnection. However, as we move towards integrating wind farms into larger clusters and virtual power plants, the potential for long-distance negative interactions emerges, which can detract from the efficiency gains that clusters aim to achieve.

To address these challenges, WinDTwin will develop a sophisticated digital twin platform. This platform aims to transform the industry by offering precise predictions of power production and energy demand. It will serve as a central hub for decision-makers, offering access to a suite of high-quality resources, models, scenarios, and visualisations, thus enabling more informed and strategic choices in the management of offshore wind energy.

The success of WinDTwin depends on the collaboration of its diverse and experienced consortium. With expertise in wind energy production, industrial codes, numerical methods, and algorithms, this collective effort is crucial for achieving the ambitious innovation-led research objectives set. The synergy among the participating entities ensures that the project harnesses a broad range of skills and perspectives, vital for driving forward its groundbreaking goals.

WinDTwin’s development will focus on several strategic objectives designed to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of offshore wind farms:

Accurate Forecasting: Improve wind and weather predictions with enhanced models.

Design precise spatial models to reduce inefficiencies. Efficient Turbine Control: Maximise turbine output with advanced control systems.

Explore hybrid and eco-friendly energy solutions. Precise Yield Prediction: Use simulations for accurate energy forecasts.

Ensure efficient connection with power grids. Demand and Price Insights: Model electricity demand and price trends.

Monitor and maintain turbines with predictive analytics. Customised User Experience: Tailor digital twin features to user needs.

Implement efficient data management practices. Open-Source Innovation: Foster industry collaboration with open-source tools.

“WinDTwin represents a significant leap forward in our ability to harness and manage offshore wind energy. By integrating advanced digital twin technology, we are setting a new benchmark for precision and efficiency in wind power forecasting and decision-making. Our collaborative approach, drawing on the expertise of our distinguished partners, positions us to drive impactful innovations that will benefit the entire renewable energy sector,” said Oriol Lehmkuhl, Group Leader of Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Coordinator of WinDTwin.

WinDTwin Consortium:

The WinDTwin project is a collaborative effort involving 13 leading organisations across Europe, including:

Barcelona Supercomputing Center

Fraunhofer IEE

WAVEC Offshore Renewables

EPRI Europe

SOLUTE

Universität Kassel

IBERDROLA

SINTEF Ocean

+Atlantic

Open Cascade

CNET Centre for New Energy Technologies

MET Centre

ENGIE Laborelec

Together, these partners are committed to advancing the capabilities of offshore wind farm management and fostering innovation in the renewable energy sector.