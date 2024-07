Libyan renewable energy stakeholders trained in quality in solar photovoltaic projects

GIZ Libya reported yesterday that, in collaboration with Fraunhofer IES, the largest solar research institute in Europe, it is supporting its partner the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya (REAoL) to ensure quality in Solar PV projects.

Quality assurance in renewable energy, GIZ Libya explained, ensures quality control for products and services. This process helps mitigate technical risks and build market trust, facilitating the large-scale deployment of renewable energy solutions.

To this end, GIZ Libya revealed that from 25-26 June, 13 engineers from REAoL, the Libyan Centre for Solar Energy Research and Studies (CSERS), and the Libyan National Centre for Standardisation and Metrology (LNCSM), participated in the second part of the workshop on quality assurance of Photovoltaic (PV) systems, held in Tunis.

The training contributed to enhancing the understanding of quality assurance according to international standards for implementing and monitoring PV systems.

The course covered:

Performance evaluation

Digitalisation in PV power plant operation and maintenance

Preventive, corrective and extraordinary maintenance of power plants

Relative standards in the PV industry, and best practices

Quality assurance of PV modules

Site inspection (examination and evaluation of location)

GIZ Libya said this initiative aligns with its commitment to fostering international exchange and providing professional development for staff and officials. The workshop is part of ongoing efforts to support REAoL in achieving its objectives of implementing renewable energy projects in Libya.

This activity is part of the Sustainable Energy and Climate Change Adaptation for Resilience in Libya (SECCAR) Project that is jointly funded by the Germany’s BMZ (the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development] and the EU in Libya. It is jointly implemented by GIZ and the (Tripoli) Prime Minister’s Office of Libya (PMO).

The SECCAR project aims to support Libya in improving the promotion of sustainable energy and adaptation to climate change at both national and local levels.

