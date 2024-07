Elecnor begins construction of a 320 MW wind power plant in Mexico

The construction of this new wind farm is expected to generate more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Elecnor has recently been awarded a contract in Mexico for the engineering, supply and construction of the Cimarrón wind farm of around 320 MW, located in La Rumorosa and in the municipality of Tecate, Baja California.

The project, which is currently in the construction process, is promoted by Sempra Infraestructrura, a leading energy infrastructure company in North America that operates more than 1,500 MW of clean energy in Mexico. The Cimarrón wind farm already has a 20-year power purchase agreement with Silicon Valley Power to supply long-term renewable energy to the city of Santa Clara, California.

The wind farm, with 64 Vestas technology wind turbines, will be one of the largest wind projects in all of Mexico, which also consists of 70 km of roads, 45 km of Medium Voltage networks, 30 km of 230 kV transmission line and a lifting substation.

The project will supply clean energy equivalent to the consumption of more than 84,000 California homes, and will contribute to the reduction of C02 emissions by more than 200,000 tons per year. The construction of this new park is expected to generate more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Cimarrón wind farm is scheduled to begin generating energy at the end of 2025.

This wind farm would be the third that Elecnor builds in the country, thus positioning itself as a reference company in this type of projects.