Uzbekistan launches construction of 500 MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Fergana Region

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in the launch ceremony of several major industrial and energy projects in the Fergana region on July 11, as reported by the presidential press service. These projects mark substantial investments in the region’s infrastructure, energy, and industrial sectors, promising to boost economic growth and sustainable development.

he Indorama company is commencing the third stage of modernization of the Kokand superphosphate plant, which it privatized in 2019. This ambitious project aims to expand the plant’s production capabilities significantly. The modernization effort, expected to be completed by the end of 2028, will include the establishment of production lines for mono- and dicalcium phosphates, monoammonium phosphate, potassium nitrate, potassium monophosphate, calcium chloride, and nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium complexes. The total investment for this phase is estimated at $100mn, reflecting Indorama’s commitment to enhancing Uzbekistan’s industrial output.

Solar Photovoltaic Plant in Besharyk Region

In the Besharyk region, the construction of a solar photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 500 MW has begun. This project, undertaken with the German company Hyper Partners, is valued at $350mn. An agreement for the project was signed in January, underscoring the swift progress and international collaboration involved. The first stage, featuring a 200 MW solar power plant, is slated to be connected by the end of this year. The entire project is expected to be fully operational by 2025. Upon completion, the solar power plant will generate 1.6 bn kWh of electricity annually, saving 466 mn cubic meters of natural gas each year, contributing significantly to the country’s renewable energy capacity and environmental goals.

Electricity Storage System by Chinese Gezhouba Group

In another major development, the Chinese Gezhouba Group is investing $144mn in the creation of an advanced electricity storage system in the Uzbekistan region. This project will see the installation of a 150 MW battery complex, designed to provide automatic switching during periods of peak demand. The battery storage system is scheduled to be operational by the end of the year, enhancing the stability and reliability of the regional power grid.

Hydroelectric Power Plants for Remote Areas

President Mirziyoyev also inaugurated two small hydroelectric power plants aimed at supplying electricity to residents of remote areas. The first hydroelectric power station, with a capacity of 2.2 MW, is located in Shakhimardan. The second, with a capacity of 430 kW, is situated in the village of Yukori Vodil. These plants are expected to provide a reliable and sustainable source of energy to these remote regions, improving the quality of life for the local populations.