Suzlon secures order for 103.95 MW of wind power from AMPIN Energy Transition

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the award of a new order for the development of a 103.95 MW wind power project to AMPIN Energy Transition Private Limited. Suzlon will install 33 Wind Turbines (WTG) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular Tower (HLT) and a nominal capacity of 3.15 MW each at the customer’s premises in Fatehgarh district of Rajasthan.

This order is for the higher rated 3.15 MW S144-140m turbines from the company’s 3 MW product series. Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including assembly and commissioning. Suzlon will also perform comprehensive operation and maintenance services after commissioning.

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “We are very happy to partner with AMPIN Energy Transition, one of India’s leading independent power producers (IPPs) and renewable energy transition platforms. I am glad that AMPIN Energy Transition has reaffirmed its “Trust in us for this crucial project in Rajasthan. It is a source of pride for us that Suzlon’s technology, end-to-end solutions and services perfectly align with the needs and expectations of our customers.”

Vivek Srivastava, Executive Director, India Business, Suzlon Group, said: “Suzlon and AMPIN Energy Transition are committed to expanding renewable energy in India. Going forward, we will see the industry adding increasing volumes of hybrid projects. of renewable energy. which will be the cornerstone of an effective energy transition. We are delighted that this order is part of a larger hybrid project of SECI offerings and C&I requirements. with sustainable energy solutions made in India. a thriving national ecosystem, which is a testimony to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, contributing to a greener world.”

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Managing Director and CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition, said: “We are at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution in India, constantly expanding the reach and impact of sustainable energy. Our collaboration with Suzlon, a leader global in renewable energy solutions, is critical as it enhances our ability to deliver on our green energy commitments. Together, we are not only meeting, but also exceeding our customers’ expectations for sustainability and reliability. important step towards our goal of advancing India’s energy landscape towards a more sustainable and renewable future.

Suzlon turbines feature proven Double Feed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually aimed at increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites and reducing the cost of energy.

AMPIN Energy Transition is India’s leading renewable energy transition company with a total portfolio of ~3GWp spread across 21 states in the country. Headquartered in New Delhi with regional offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, AMPIN is led by an industry-leading team of professionals and backed by leading institutional investors from Europe, Asia and North America. AMPIN has a balanced portfolio of utility and C&I clients, providing complete renewable energy transition solutions while reducing their operating costs. It has prominent clients across 10 diverse sectors including pharmaceuticals, automobiles, cement, steel, heavy engineering, infrastructure, consumer goods, educational institutions, IT and data centres, utilities and government agencies.