Nordex further expands its presence in the wind power in Lithuania with a new order of 42 MW

At the end of June 2024, the Nordex Group signed a contract with the E energija group for the supply and installation of six N163/6.X wind turbines for a 42 MW wind farm in Lithuania. The order also includes a Premium-Plus service contract for the maintenance of the turbines for 35 years.

The wind farm is being built near the city of Kaunas. Delivery and installation of the Delta4000 series turbines on 159-meter tubular steel towers will begin in the second half of 2025, with commissioning scheduled for the same year.

“It is the first of our three projects that we plan to start building in central Lithuania this year and we chose Nordex as the best option both in terms of technology and the successful partnership we have experienced so far,” comments Gediminas Uloza, CEO of Group E energizes.

The site is characterized by average wind speeds of more than 7 m/s. The E energija group will operate the six Nordex turbines with a nominal power of 7 MW.

“Since the start of our cooperation at the beginning of 2023, E energija group has decided to order 50 units of N163/6.X turbines with a total capacity of 346 MW from Nordex. We are delighted with the trust that has been repeatedly placed in us and in our partnership,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

Since the installation of the first turbines in Lithuania in 2015, Nordex Group has sold turbines totaling more than 950 MW to various customers in Lithuania.

Founded in 1994, E energija group develops, builds and operates renewable energy projects in Lithuania and neighboring countries. The E energija group plans to develop up to 2,000 MW of renewable energy projects by 2030.

The Group has installed around 51 GW of wind energy capacity in more than 40 markets throughout its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around €6.5 billion in 2023. The company currently has more than 10,000 employees. The Group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the United States and Mexico. Its product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.