Voltiq advises Blunova on sale of 50% of floating offshore wind project

Voltiq is pleased to have assisted in the sale of a 50% stake in Wind Energy Pozzallo, a 975 MW floating offshore wind project.

Wind Energy Pozzallo is located near the municipality of Pozzallo on the southern coast of Sicily. Blunova, the owner and developer of the wind project, sold a 50% stake in the project to Italian utility Edison, part of EDF Group, and signed a partnership agreement for the joint development of the wind farm.

Maresca Group): “This transaction marks an important step in the further growth of Blunova’s energy transition activities in Italy. With approximately 550 MW of authorized and auctioned projects within the 2019 FER Decree, more than 300 MW in operation across wind and solar, and extending to innovative technologies such as BESS, floating wind and hydrogen, Blunova is positioned as one of Italy’s top-ranking energy transition players. It has been a pleasure to work with the diligent and professional Voltiq team on one of our key floating wind projects”.

Voltiq was hired as exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Blunova.

Voltiq is a leading and globally active premier financial advisory boutique in the energy transition space. With constant changes in financial markets and increasing complexity of transactions, we offer highly specialized and independent financial advisory. Senior involvement and working across the capital structure, being specialists in both equity and debt, underpinned by extensive sector knowledge, allows us to design the optimal solution for each transaction. Having Voltiq on board creates a competitive environment in order to negotiate on equal terms with banks, financial institutions and investors. The industry leading Voltiq team has been appreciated by our global clients since 2009.